Gold 905 DJ Jamie Yeo gives birth to baby boy

Gold 905 DJ Jamie Yeo gave birth to baby Luke on Aug 29, she announced on Instagram. It is her first child with third husband Rupert. — Picture by Jamie Yeo/InstagramSINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Gold 905 DJ Jamie Yeo and her husband, Rupert, welcomed their first child together on Aug 29, several weeks earlier than expected.

Yeo announced the birth of the baby boy, Luke, in her Instagram post yesterday.

Luke, was born premature at 35 weeks but arrived “healthy and at a respectable 2.35kg”, she said.

“After 3 weeks getting spoilt by the amazing world class nurses and docs in the HD ward of SGH, our little man Luke is finally home!” said Yeo in her post.

Yeo, 40, also revealed that she had been hospitalised about a month prior to Luke’s birth, and thanked the medical staff at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for their help.

“Now we’re finally looking forward to bonding time at home for all the family.

"Thanks in advance for all the well-wishes and apologies if we don’t get back to you all as we adjust to sleep deprivation and numerous diaper changes!!” she wrote.

Yeo tied the knot with Rupert, whom she met on dating app Tinder, earlier this year after 10 months of courtship.

The 38-year-old British corporate risk management consultant is her third husband.

Yeo also has a daughter, 7 year-old Alysia, from her previous marriage to Thorsten Nolte.

In an earlier post on July 28, Yeo said Alysia was also born premature at a little under 30 weeks, so crossing the 30 week mark had allowed Yeo and her husband to “breathe easier”. — TODAY