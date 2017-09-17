Giant ants attack a metal band in this new trailer for ‘Dead Ant’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Check out this first trailer for upcoming horror comedy Dead Ant.

The film follows a glam rock band looking for a comeback at a desert music festival only to find themselves besieged by giant killer ants.

It stars Tom Arnold, Sean Astin, Jake Busey, Rhys Coiro, Leisha Hailey, Cameron Richardson and Danny Woodburn

The synopsis of the film reads: “When the 1989 ‘one-hit-wonder’ glam-metal band ‘Sonic Grave’ embark on a trip to Coachella in hopes of a comeback, their peyote trip pit stop in Joshua Tree incites an ‘unworldly’ viscous attack, and they must ‘rock’ themselves out of harms way.”

Dead Ant is set to premiere next month.

