Get set for ‘Twin Peaks’ season three and other returns in May

The hotly anticipated third season of ‘Twin Peaks’ finally comes to screens in May. LOS ANGELES, April 30 ― In May, US TV viewers can tune in to the famous third season of Twin Peaks that David Lynch fans have been eagerly awaiting since 2014. May also brings new seasons of Sense8 and Bloodline to Netflix.

Sense8

Two years after season one, the series created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski ― who directed the Matrix trilogy ― returns to Netflix with a second 10-episode season. Viewers will be drawn back into the show's mysterious ambience to explore the strange link between eight strangers.

Premieres Friday, May 5 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/V8vd0AjdNbQ

Twin Peaks

After being announced in 2014, the hotly anticipated third season of Twin Peaks finally comes to screens in May. This new installment of David Lynch's small-screen masterwork will be shown on Showtime with a star cast including Kyle MacLachlan, Naomi Watts, Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Michael Cera, Laura Dern, David Duchovny and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Premieres Sunday, May 21 on Showtime (USA).

Dirty Dancing

ABC is reviving the legendary Dirty Dancing in a three-part miniseries format based on the original movie. The show will follow 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman who discovers dance and romance on a family vacation. Abigail Breslin steps into the cult role of Baby, played by Jennifer Grey in the original film, while Colt Prattes takes over as Johnny Castle, originally played by Patrick Swayze. Debra Missing, Katey Sagal and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger are also on the cast.

Premieres Wednesday, May 24 on ABC (USA).

Bloodline

More of the Rayburn family's secrets will be revealed in this third and final season coming to Netflix in May. Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn and Linda Cardellini star in the final run of this psychological thriller from the creators of Damages.

Premieres Friday, May 26 on Netflix.

House of Cards

Anyone with the strength to face another US presidential election can tune into Netflix for the fifth season of House of Cards. The cold and calculating Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey, is aiming for the top job as President of the USA, accompanied by his wife, played by Robin Wright.

Premieres, Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix. ― AFP-Relaxnews