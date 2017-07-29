Get a super-quick look at the origins of Marvel’s Inhumans (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — You might have heard of Marvel’s Inhumans, thanks to show such as Agents of Shield or perhaps seen the trailer of the upcoming Inhumans TV show.

The new Marvel Inhumans TV show is one of the most anticipated shows...besides the Defenders on Netflix, of course. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/YouTube.com via AFPWhere did the Inhumans come from? Who are they? What powers do they have and where do they come from?

Marvel’s TL;DR YouTube series gives short summaries of Marvel comic plotlines and this week’s is dedicated to the Inhumans and how the Fantastic Four deals with encountering them. Have a watch to get yourself prepped for the Inhumans TV show coming soon.