Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

George RR Martin linked to ‘Who Fears Death’

Wednesday July 12, 2017
08:52 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policyThe Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage servicesTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ‘Game of Thrones’ in San Francisco, California March 24, 2015. ― Reuters picCo-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ‘Game of Thrones’ in San Francisco, California March 24, 2015. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 12 — Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is to produce a new TV series based on the award-winning novel Who Fears Death, set in a post-apocalyptic Sudan.

Development has begun on an episodic interpretation of Who Fears Death for HBO, according to the sci-fi fantasy novel’s Nigerian-American author, Nnedi Okorafor.

The story is about Onyesonwu, whose mother was raped by a warlock from a ruling tribe.

As she grows up, Onye’s own magical powers grow stronger, and the sorceress makes it her purpose to cross the desert, track down her father and ensure freedom for her people.

Blending serious and difficult issues with a nuanced lead character in an atypical genre setting, Who Fears Death was nominated for the prestigious Nebula award following its 2010 publication.

Well known for the creation and authorship of the Song of Ice & Fire saga, upon which an eight-season Game of Thrones TV series is based, George R. R. Martin already acts as a co-executive producer on the HBO show.

In May, Syfy announced that it was adapting Martin’s sci-fi story Nightflyers, ordering a pilot episode the following month, and here Martin returns to partner with HBO as an exec on Who Fears Death.

Though the deal has not been officially concluded (per Variety,) Okorafor was confident enough in progress made to break the news via her Twitter account @Nnedi. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline