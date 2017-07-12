George RR Martin linked to ‘Who Fears Death’

Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ‘Game of Thrones’ in San Francisco, California March 24, 2015. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 12 — Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is to produce a new TV series based on the award-winning novel Who Fears Death, set in a post-apocalyptic Sudan.

Development has begun on an episodic interpretation of Who Fears Death for HBO, according to the sci-fi fantasy novel’s Nigerian-American author, Nnedi Okorafor.

The story is about Onyesonwu, whose mother was raped by a warlock from a ruling tribe.

As she grows up, Onye’s own magical powers grow stronger, and the sorceress makes it her purpose to cross the desert, track down her father and ensure freedom for her people.

Blending serious and difficult issues with a nuanced lead character in an atypical genre setting, Who Fears Death was nominated for the prestigious Nebula award following its 2010 publication.

Well known for the creation and authorship of the Song of Ice & Fire saga, upon which an eight-season Game of Thrones TV series is based, George R. R. Martin already acts as a co-executive producer on the HBO show.

In May, Syfy announced that it was adapting Martin’s sci-fi story Nightflyers, ordering a pilot episode the following month, and here Martin returns to partner with HBO as an exec on Who Fears Death.

Though the deal has not been officially concluded (per Variety,) Okorafor was confident enough in progress made to break the news via her Twitter account @Nnedi. — AFP-Relaxnews