George Clooney reveals how he’s helping with nursing the twins

Actor and director George Clooney and his wife Amal pose during a red carpet event for the movie ‘Suburbicon’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — George Clooney can’t stop gushing over his twins and this time he’s letting in on how he helps out with the kids at home.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney revealed that he’s totally hands on with wife Amal when it comes to raising Ella and Alexander.

In fact, Clooney even keeps Amal company during early hour feedings. “I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know?

“My wife is up nursing every three hours so it’s a lot of work, but it’s fun!”

Clooney also let in on how he’s keeping parenting in check while working as both he and Amal are at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

“They’re in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago.”