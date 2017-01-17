‘Game of Thrones’ prequel still in play, HBO executive confirms

Rumours are heating up that a Game of Thrones prequel could indeed be happening.

HBO executives have confirmed that they are exploring ways of turning more of author George RR Martin’s library into a TV series.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of original programming was quoted as saying during the Television Critics Association press tour: “All I can say is that we’re exploring it.

“We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’

“But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Bloys admitted that HBO is in “preliminary ongoing talks” with Martin about the possibility of developing some of his ideas into a new series.

Bloys also noted that there are specific “areas” of Martin’s history that the network is “exploring.”

Martin has stated that he had written “thousands of pages” of history for everything leading up to Game of Thrones, meaning there is a lot of materials and ideas to work with.

However, fans are putting their money on Tales of Dunk and Egg, which is set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire.

The story follows the journey of Dunk, a future commander of Kingsguard and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Targaryen).

Game of Thrones’ penultimate season will premiere this summer.