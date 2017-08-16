‘Game of Thrones’ meets ‘Star Wars’ in this epic Arya and Brienne clash (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Just when you thought Game of Thrones couldn’t get any more exciting, comes a clip that proves a Jedi lightsaber can really up the Force levels for anything!

YouTuber Omid G posted a clip titled “Arya vs Brienne Lightsaber Duel” over the weekend that has been fast raking up the views. With some clever editing, Omid G swapped out the swords we’re so used to from the series with lightsabers from the Star Wars franchise.

The scene is taken from this season’s GoT episode “The Spoils of War”, where Arya (Maise Williams) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) spar in Winterfell, except this version makes the scene even more awesome.

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Arya (Maise Williams) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) swap out swords for lightsabers in this cool edited clip by YouTuber Omid G.