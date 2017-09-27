‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged

Harington and Leslie met on the set of ‘Game of Thrones’ in 2012. — Screengrab from YouTubeLONDON, Sept 27 — Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged.

The couple made it official with a notice in the Times newspaper’s engagement announcement section today.

It read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington and Leslie have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of the popular fantasy show in 2012. They played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

They only stepped out as a couple at last year’s Olivier Awards.

Last year, Harington also broke his silence on their relationship, when he talked about how “easy” it was to fall in love with Leslie.

He was quoted as saying that his best-ever memory of the show were the three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season in 2012.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”