‘Furious 8’ revs ahead to outpace three new releases

The ‘Fast & Furious 8’ cast shared a message on Facebook that included this snap.

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — The Fate of the Furious continued to dominate the North American box office over the weekend, fending off newcomers at home while passing the US$1 billion (RM4.34 billion) mark worldwide, data showed yesterday.

The eighth installment in Universal’s high-octane series starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson took US$19.9 million, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The film has grossed US$193.3 million domestically in three weeks.

Furious 8, which had a record-breaking global debut weekend, sees Diesel’s character coerced by a cyberterrorist played by Charlize Theron to turn against his own team.

The next two films, new releases, were led by Pantelion’s How to be a Latin Lover, a comedy starring Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

It took in an estimated US$12.3 million while fantasy Baahubali: The Conclusion, a sequel to a 2015 movie and only the third Indian film released in Imax format, US$10.4 million.

In fourth place, still performing strongly in its fifth week, is DreamWorks animation The Boss Baby, which took in US$9.4 million. The tale of rivalry between infants and puppies features Alec Baldwin as the voice of the tie-wearing baby-in-chief.

STX Entertainment’s The Circle, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson in an exploration of privacy, paranoia and Silicon Valley ethics in a near-future world, earned US$9 million for fifth spot.

The industry is awaiting the domestic release at the weekend of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which took US$106 million in foreign markets and is expected to outperform the original Guardians, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Beauty and the Beast (US$6.8 million)

Going in Style (US$3.6 million)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (US$3.6 million)

Gifted (US$3.4 million)

Unforgettable (US$2.4 million). — AFP