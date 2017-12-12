Full list of Golden Globe nominees

Director Guillermo Del Toro receives the Golden Lion for Best Film during the award ceremony of the 74th Venice Film Festival. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced yesterday in Beverly Hills.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 7:

Film

Best film, drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best film, musical or comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best actor, drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best actress, drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best actor, musical or comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best actress, musical or comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best animated feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Television

Best drama series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best drama actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best musical or comedy series

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best musical or comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best musical or comedy actress

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best limited series or TV movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Films with most nominations

The Shape of Water: 7

The Post: 6

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri: 6

Lady Bird: 4 — AFP