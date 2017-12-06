From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Wonder Woman’: Race is on for the Best Visual Effects Oscar

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed down to 20 films its list of contenders for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards, held March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.
From Beauty and the Beast, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, to Wonder Woman, Thor: Ragnarok, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Logan, Justice League and Dunkirk — all of this year’s biggest box-office hits feature on the preliminary list, which will be whittled down to 10 remaining candidates by the end of December.
This first selection includes two movies yet to open on general release: Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which opened on limited release December 1 and expands from December 8, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, out December 15.
Episode VIII will be the eighth nomination in this category for the franchise launched by George Lucas. While the first instalments — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — all won the Oscar in their day, recent episodes have failed to follow suit. In 2016, The Force Awakens was defeated by Ex Machina. The following year, Star Wars spin-off Rogue One lost out to The Jungle Book.
The 20 films moving forward in the visual effects category of the 90th Academy Awards:
Alien: Covenant
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Ghost in the Shell
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Justice League
Kong: Skull Island
Life
Logan
Okja
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Shape of Water
Spider-Man Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Thor: Ragnarok
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman — AFP-Relaxnews