From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Wonder Woman’: Race is on for the Best Visual Effects Oscar

‘Wonder Woman’ is one of 20 films on the preliminary shortlist for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed down to 20 films its list of contenders for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards, held March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

From Beauty and the Beast, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, to Wonder Woman, Thor: Ragnarok, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Logan, Justice League and Dunkirk — all of this year’s biggest box-office hits feature on the preliminary list, which will be whittled down to 10 remaining candidates by the end of December.

This first selection includes two movies yet to open on general release: Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which opened on limited release December 1 and expands from December 8, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, out December 15.

Episode VIII will be the eighth nomination in this category for the franchise launched by George Lucas. While the first instalments — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — all won the Oscar in their day, recent episodes have failed to follow suit. In 2016, The Force Awakens was defeated by Ex Machina. The following year, Star Wars spin-off Rogue One lost out to The Jungle Book.

The 20 films moving forward in the visual effects category of the 90th Academy Awards:

Alien: Covenant

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Ghost in the Shell

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Justice League

Kong: Skull Island

Life

Logan

Okja

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Shape of Water

Spider-Man Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thor: Ragnarok

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman — AFP-Relaxnews