‘Friday the 13th’ reboot shelved while Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt movies shuffled

Jennifer Lawrence's next film will be shown October 13th instead of the previously planned ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot. — Reuters pic . — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Plans to release a reboot of the “Friday the 13th” horror flick which terrified audiences in the 1980s have been shelved.

Paramount announced yesterday that the reboot, which had been in development for several years, will not go ahead as planned.

Instead, Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming movie mother! will fill the October 13 gap instead, reports Variety.

Likewise, the studio also postponed the release date for Brad Pitt’s World War Z 2 which was originally supposed to hit theaters June 9.

No new release date has been announced but it’s expected that the film will bow in 2018 or 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews