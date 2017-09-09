Fresh trailer unleashed for George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for George Clooney’s satirical noir Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Actor and director George Clooney waves as he leaves after a photocall for the movie ‘Suburbicon’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2017. — Reuters picThe film, descrbed as “a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices”, was directed by George Clooney from a script he wrote with Grant Heslov and Joel & Ethan Coen and is slated for release on October 27, 2017.

Set in Suburbicon, “a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns”, Damon stars as Gardner Lodge, a regular husband and father who happens to be in love with his wife’s sister (Moore). This leaves his wife (also Moore) little more than in the way, and things start to go sour when the two lovers plan and stage a home invasion to get rid of Lodge’s spouse, collect the insurance money and ride off into the sunset (via Deadline).

The most recent teaser shows glimpses of what happens when Lodge is left to navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence — and the dark, twisted fun begins. — AFP-Relaxnews