French singer dies on stage of suspected electrocution

Emergency workers rushed to the scene but were unable to resuscitate her. — Reuters file picTOULOUSE (France), July 21 — A 35-year-old French folk singer died of a suspected electrocution while performing during a storm in a hilltop church, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident took place around midnight Wednesday in a church in the medieval village of Gourdon, situated about 200km inland from Bordeaux in the southwest.

Barbara Weldens was taking part in a festival when she collapsed after the venue experienced an electrical fault.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene but were unable to resuscitate her.

An investigation has been launched into her death. — AFP