Frank Sinatra collection to include rare and unreleased recordings

‘Standing Room Only’ is being released in a deluxe 3CD edition. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — A new collection of recordings by Frank Sinatra titled Standing Room Only is set for release in May, presenting three rare and previously unreleased concert recordings by the iconic singer.

The collection, which will be released on May 4 in deluxe 3CD and digital formats, will include complete concerts spanning three decades of Sinatra’s career: a January 28, 1966 show with Count Basie at The Sands, Las Vegas, previously unreleased on CD; an October 7, 1974 concert at Philadelphia’s Spectrum arena, previously unreleased; and an October 24, 1987 concert at Dallas’s Reunion Arena that has been unreleased in its entirety up until now.

The collection’s audio has been newly remixed, and the deluxe 3CD package includes a 30-page booklet with liner notes plus rare and never-before-published photos.

A recording of Fly Me to the Moon, performed by Sinatra at The Sands in 1966, is now available to stream or as an instant download when fans pre-order the digital album. — AFP-Relaxnews