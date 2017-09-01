Force Friday II returns with fresh product for ‘Star Wars’ fans

People wearing Star Wars-themed costumes eat pretzels in San Francisco, California July 22, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — Force Friday II — the retail bonanza dreamed up by Disney and Lucasfilm two years ago to market Star Wars merchandise in the lead up to The Force Awakens — is back. And this time, it’s bigger and better than ever.

This year, the event is promoting the forthcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and will be reincarnated as a monumental three-day experience which is set to kick off from today and run through until September 3.

Encompassing over 20,000 retail locations across 30 countries, Force Friday II will give fans the chance to get their hands on the first toys, books, games, clothes, lunchboxes and more, tied to the upcoming sci-fi sequel from director Rian Johnson, with a brand new augmented reality treasure hunt experience also accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

The augmented reality treasure hunt, dubbed “Find the Force”, will allow fans to unlock and interact with their favourite Star Wars characters — including one never-before-seen character from The Last Jedi — by downloading the app and using it to scan the “Find the Force” logos which will be displayed at participating retailers.

Among some of the coolest and highly-anticipated releases from the fresh Last Jedi product lines, are Hasbro wristbands which bring Star Wars toys to life with sound effects; Sphero’s R2-D2 robot; Lenovo, which has created an official Star Wars AR game system; Lego with an impressive new range of Star Wars-themed sets; Littlebit; and drone maker Propel, which is updating its Star Wars-themed remote-controlled drones with a flight simulator app (via Gizmodo).

The film fuelling the retail fiesta — Star Wars: The Last Jedi — is scheduled to debut in theatres on December 15. — AFP-Relaxnews