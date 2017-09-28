Fleet Foxes confirm Singapore and Malaysia dates

Fleet Foxes will perform at KL Live on January 16, 2017. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — American indie folk quintet Fleet Foxes have added Singapore and Malaysia to their 2017 world tour to promote their third album Crack-Up.

This will be the band’s first visit to both countries.

Coming from Seattle, the band came to prominence in 2008 with the release of their second EP Sun Giant, and their self-titled debut album.

Their follow-up album Helplessness Blues (2011) also received critical praise, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 and earning the band a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.

After going on a six-year hiatus, the band finally returns to the scene to share their new material.

Fleet Foxes will stop by Singapore on January 14, 2018 at Esplanade Theatre, and also in Malaysia on January 16, 2018 at KL Live.

Singapore tickets range from SGD88 to SGD148, available via apactix.com, while, tickets to the Kuala Lumpur show are priced from RM190 onwards, and will be sold on ticketpro.com.my.

The tickets for both countries will go on sale on October 2, 2017. — TheHive.Asia