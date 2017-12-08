First trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is finally here! (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — After much hype, Universal Pictures has finally released the first official trailer for highly anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will reportedly see Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing enlisting the help of new characters played by Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith to help in her organisation called “Dinosaur Protection Group”. Together with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, they must find a way to get the dinosaurs off the island as an active volcano threatens to make the animals go extinct, again.

The sequel brings back B. D. Wong as the sinister Dr Henry Wu with franchise stalwart Jeff Goldblum also set to return as Ian Malcom. They will be joined by new cast members Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine and James Cromwell.

The brief synopsis for the film reads: “With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs — along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’.