First photo of Tom Hardy as Al Capone

Instagram screenshot of Tom Hardy as Al Capone. — Picture courtesy of Tom Hardy / InstagramLOS ANGELES, March 26 — The Mad Max: Fury Road and Legend actor is to become notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone in a new biopic, Fonzo.

Tom Hardy has revealed the first image of himself as Al Capone, using his account on Instagram to do so.

Directed by Josh Trank (Chronicle, The Fantastic Four), the feature film Fonzo catches up with Alphonse Capone at the age of 47 when, after a decade behind bars, he begins to suffer from the symptoms of dementia and a conscience haunted by his past deeds.

Principal production is to start on April 2 in New Orleans.

Al Capone was known as a mob boss without pity, ruling with an iron hand over Chicago’s underworld during the Prohibition.

He died of cardiac arrest in 1947 at the age of 48.

The same year that he co-starred in Mad Max: Fury Road with Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy played twin London gangsters, Ronnie and Reggie Kray, in 2015 film Legend.

Having broken through as incarcerated criminal strongman Charles Bronson in Bronson, he further established himself with a turn as Eames in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 hit Inception.

He was Batman’s nemesis Bane in The Dark Knight and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in The Revenant.

Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Infinity War), Matt Dillon (Wayward Pines), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Kathrine Narducci (The Sopranos) are also part of the Fonzo cast.

A release date has not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews