First look at ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming dystopian sci-fi ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ that stars Dylan O’Brien.LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Here’s a teaser for 20th Century Fox’s upcoming dystopian sci-fi Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

The third and final film in the Maze Runner trilogy will see Thomas (played by Dylan O’Brien) and his group of Gladers as they venture into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled maze that will have them facing their most dangerous mission yet.

The film also stars Patricia Clarkson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Esposito, Dexter Darden, Rosa Salazar, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, Barry Pepper and Will Poulter.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is set for release on January 26, 2018.