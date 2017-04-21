First look as season seven of ‘Game of Thrones’ teases of what’s to come

An image from season seven of ‘Game of Thrones’ as shared by HBO on www.makinggameofthrones.com.LOS ANGELES, April 21 — HBO may have just sent Game of Thrones fans into frenzy with a whole bunch of pictures from the show’s upcoming seventh season.

The snaps feature nearly all of the major characters and give us a glimpse at what we can expect from Westeros when GoT finally returns.

There is a shot of Cersei Lannister atop the iron throne with her solemn lover-brother Jaime Lannister beside her. There’s Meera Reed dragging Bran Stark through the snow.

There’s Sandor “The Hound” Clegane riding a horse and Tormund Giantsbane enjoying a moment with Brienne of Tarth. Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish probably offering advice to Sansa Stark and of course Jon Snow.

There’s speculation the snaps also hint at the potential meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and Snow (who may or may not be her nephew). For more images click here.

Season seven of HBO’s hit fantasy series is set to air on July 16.

