‘Film Favourit’, Sheila on 7’s gift to loyal fans

Sheila on 7 bassist Adam Subarkah and guitarist Eross Candra pose for a photograph during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Great news for Sheila on 7’s fans as the popular Indonesian band will release its new single Film Favourit (Favourite Film) at the end of January.

The group’s guitarist, Eross Chandra said the new single was a gift to its loyal fans who have been supporting the band’s artistic endeavours for over 20 years.

“Through the lyrics in Film Favourit, we want to deliver positive messages to listeners, especially young people to be more confident and not give up easily in pursuing their dreams.

“There is no plan to release a full album soon but we are planning to release three or four singles this year,” he said at a media conference in conjunction with the Sheila On 7 Live in Kuala Lumpur 2018 concert that was also attended by bassist Adam Subarkah here today.

Eross said the new single Film Favourit would also be performed for Malaysian fans for the first time at the concert on Feb 10, at the StarXpo Centre KWC Fashion Mall.

He said the two-hour concert would also feature the band’s 20 popular tracks and they were currently in the songs’ selection stage.

Apart from Eross and Adam, Sheila On 7, founded in 1996, also includes vocalist Akhiyat Duta Modjo and drummer Brian Kresno Putro.

The group that is hugely popular with songs such as Sephia, Berhenti Berharap and Melompat Lebih Tinggi has produced eight albums since 1999, with the last one released in 2014. — Bernama