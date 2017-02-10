‘Fifty Shades Darker’ a moodier film, says author and producer EL James

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson arrive at the UK premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in London February 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 10 — Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the 2015 hit Fifty Shades of Grey, promises to be a darker experience for viewers, both the cast and producer of the film agreed at the film’s premiere in Britain.

“It does have darker elements,” said producer EL James.

“We have people trying to split up the couple, we learn about why Christian is the way he is, so, yes, it is darker.”

James is also the author of the trilogy of erotic romance books on which the films are based, which were wildly popular when published in 2011 and 2012.

In Fifty Shades Darker, protagonists Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray reconcile and start their relationship afresh.

However, the couple are forced to confront Christian’s inner demons and other people threatening to tear them apart.

Fifty Shades Darker began its global rollout on February 8. — Reuters