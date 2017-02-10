Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 12:45 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ a moodier film, says author and producer EL James

Friday February 10, 2017
12:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’

The Edit: Baby on the way for Statham and RosieHWThe Edit: Baby on the way for Statham and RosieHW

For security, Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5m glass wallsFor security, Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5m glass walls

The Edit: Island life — AirAsia X says ‘aloha’ to HawaiiThe Edit: Island life — AirAsia X says ‘aloha’ to Hawaii

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson arrive at the UK premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in London February 9, 2017. — Reuters picJamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson arrive at the UK premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in London February 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 10 — Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the 2015 hit Fifty Shades of Grey, promises to be a darker experience for viewers, both the cast and producer of the film agreed at the film’s premiere in Britain.

“It does have darker elements,” said producer EL James.

In the Gallery


  • Director James Foley poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Jamie Dornan poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast members Jamie Dornan (left) and Dakota Johnson pose at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Eloise Mumford poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Singer Halsey poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Luke Grimes poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Dakota Johnson poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Singer Noah Cyrus poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Kim Basinger poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Eric Johnson poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Author E.L. James poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Rita Ora poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Ashleigh LaThrop poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast member Bella Heathcote poses at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

“We have people trying to split up the couple, we learn about why Christian is the way he is, so, yes, it is darker.”

James is also the author of the trilogy of erotic romance books on which the films are based, which were wildly popular when published in 2011 and 2012.

In Fifty Shades Darker, protagonists Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray reconcile and start their relationship afresh.

However, the couple are forced to confront Christian’s inner demons and other people threatening to tear them apart.

Fifty Shades Darker began its global rollout on February 8. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline