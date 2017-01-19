Fifth Harmony to perform in Sunway Lagoon in April

Fifth Harmony started 2017 as a four-piece. — Picture via InstagramPETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — Despite the recent departure of one of their members, American girl group Fifth Harmony is now ready to hit the road as a foursome with the announcement of their very first Asia tour.

Kicking off in March, the group’s maiden Asia tour will include performances in cities like Tokyo, Kobe, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The tour is to support the group’s latest album 7/27 which include top-charter hits like Work from Home, That’s My Girl and All in My Head (Flex).

Mid last month, the group faced plenty of drama, including a little back-and-forth argument on their social media accounts on the departure of member Camila Cabello.

But despite all the drama, remaining members Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane decided to move on and continue as a group of four.

Fifth Harmony’s stops in South-east Asia will include Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

The group will first hit the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, on April 5, 2017, before going to Malaysia at Surf Beach @ Sunway Lagoon on April 7 and then moving on to Singapore at The Star Theatre @ The Star Performing Arts Centre on April 8.

The Malaysian leg concert priced between RM100 to RM450 and will be available on ticketpro.com.my while the Philippines and Singaporean legs can be purchased at smtickets.com and sistic.com.sg respectively. — TheHive.Asia