Fergie’s new album ‘Double Dutchess’ on pre-order next week

Thursday August 17, 2017
10:30 PM GMT+8

Fergie poses in the press room at the 38th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. — AFP picFergie poses in the press room at the 38th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, August 17 — Pop singer Fergie has shared a teaser for her upcoming sophomore solo album Double Dutchess, and revealed that pre-orders start August 25.

The album is the first full-length solo album from the singer since 2006's The Dutchess, which was the Black Eyed Peas member's solo debut. Since then, she has shared several one-off tracks, including L.A.LOVE, M.I.L.F. $ and Life Goes On.

Music from the new album was expected to start rolling out toward the end of the summer.

 

 

Fergie tweeted a video heralding the album, which features a series of black-and-white images of the artiste set to a short clip of music. The video follows a series of teaser clips the singer has been posting to her Twitter account over the last few days.

Fergie's debut solo album sold 7.2 million copies and 29 million tracks worldwide. As part of the Black Eyed Peas she has sold more than 35 million albums and 60 million singles worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews

