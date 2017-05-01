Last updated -- GMT+8

‘Fate’ drives China box office to fastest growth in over a year

Monday May 1, 2017
11:29 AM GMT+8

(From left) Charlize Theron, Jason Statham (centre) and director F. Gary Gray attend a media event for the new film 'The Fate of the Furious' in Beijing, China March 23, 2017. — Reuters pic(From left) Charlize Theron, Jason Statham (centre) and director F. Gary Gray attend a media event for the new film 'The Fate of the Furious' in Beijing, China March 23, 2017. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, May 1 — China’s box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the US action movie The Fate of the Furious, the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.

Monthly ticket sales jumped nearly 57 per cent from the same period a year ago to 4.9 billion yuan (RM3 billion), data from box office tracker EntGroup showed, the largest monthly growth since February last year.

China’s box office, a magnet for Hollywood producers, saw growth stall last year amid a crackdown on subsidies and a weak slate of movies.

Ticket sales grew under 4 per cent in 2016, down sharply from around 50-per cent growth the year before.

After a stronger start this year, China ticket sales slid again in February and March.

The sharp April rise came on the back of the latest outing from Universal’s hugely-popular Fast and Furious franchise.

The film, released in mid-April in China, has so far raked in US$362.7 million (RM3.5 billion) in the China market, EntGroup data showed.

Despite a slowdown in box office sales in the market, US studios are increasingly looking to China to boost global revenues, though they face issues from a local quota system for imported films to questions over censorship.

Hollywood is lobbying to increase the official quota level of 34 imported films a year and to raise the share of sales that international partners receive, as a revenue-sharing deal struck in 2012 comes up for review this year.

The Fate of the Furious, which stars Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, is the second-highest grossing movie of 2017 so far behind Beauty and the Beast, with global ticket sales of US$1.06 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. — Reuters

