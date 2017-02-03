Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Faith Evans unveils two tracks from joint record with The Notorious BIG

Friday February 3, 2017
09:09 AM GMT+8

R&B songstress Faith Evans has released two singles from her upcoming collaborative album with rap legend The Notorious BIG. — AFP pic R&B songstress Faith Evans has released two singles from her upcoming collaborative album with rap legend The Notorious BIG. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — R&B songstress Faith Evans has released two singles from her upcoming collaborative album with deceased rap legend The Notorious BIG (via Billboard).

The singer, who has previously mentioned the impending release of the collaborative project The King and I with her late husband, has now unleashed the first two singles: NYC featuring Jadakiss and When We Party with Snoop Dogg.

An ode to the hometown of both The Notorious B.I.G. and Jadakiss, NYC intertwines gritty verses from both rappers, with Evans joining in on the chorus with a hook where she sings: “I got love for New York City.”

By comparison, When We Party offers more relaxed, West Coast feel, which perfectly suits the collaboration with the eternally cool Snoop Dogg.

Listen to both new tracks here and here. — AFP-Relaxnews

