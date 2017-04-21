Ex-Pink Floyd singer Waters to drop first album in 25 years

Roger Waters, famously of Pink Floyd, at Desert Trip, a rock music festival over two weekends at the Coachella site in Indio, October 9, 2016. — NYT pic PARIS, April 21 — Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters will release his first rock album in a quarter of a century in June, his record company said yesterday.

Is This The Life We Really Want? features 12 new tracks from the highly political singer-songwriter, whose lyrical talent was at the heart of Pink Floyd’s legendary albums, The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon.

Columbia Records said the album was a “forthright commentary on the modern world and on uncertain times” and a “natural successor” to Pink Floyd’s Animals and The Wall albums.

The English-born star is about to embark on a North American tour called Us + Them at the end of May before taking in Asia and Europe next year.

A fierce critic of US President Donald Trump, Waters delighted audiences in Mexico City last year with a rendition of the 1977 Pink Floyd song Pigs (Three Different Ones), where he showed doctored images of Trump with a machine gun outside the White House and giving a Nazi salute.

He later likened the billionaire’s rise to that of Adolf Hitler.

And on the day Trump was inaugurated in January, Waters, 73, declared on Facebook that “the resistance begins today”.

Columbia said the album, produced by Nigel Godrich, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Beck and U2, will be released on June 2. — AFP