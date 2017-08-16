Elvis fans hold candlelight vigil 40 years on

Tributes and mementos are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, August 12, 2017. — AFP picMEMPHIS, Aug 16 — Elvis Presley fans from around the world held a candlelight vigil outside his Memphis home yesterday to mark the 40th anniversary of the singer’s death.

In the Gallery

Fans continue to leave love notes to Elvis on the wall of Graceland as mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Roger Engelby of Jefferson, Missouri, sets up an Elvis shrine outside the gates of Graceland while waiting for the candlelight vigil to begin, where mourners will gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cheryl Penny assists Ann Lawlor (left), who travelled from England to participate in the candle light vigil where mourners will gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Thousands of mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners stroll past the grave of Elvis Presley as they gathered to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie lights the candles of some of the mourners who gathered to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mourners gather to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of singer Elvis Presley at his former home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee August 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie joined the vigil and lit candles for fans who gathered at the Graceland estate where tributes to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll are planned this week.

Elvis died suddenly at age 42 on August 16, 1977 from heart failure after battling health problems including weight gain and a dependency on prescription drugs. — Reuters