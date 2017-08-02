Eight Asian talents to compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality show

'Bolt of Talent' follows Michael Bolton as he travels across the region to discover the most hidden of raw Asian talent. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — After numerous auditions, eight aspiring singers-songwriters from four Asian countries have been chosen to compete for a dream record deal and World Tour with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter and pop culture icon, Michael Bolton.

In the upcoming reality show, Bolt of Talent, the eight contestants will compete in rigorous musical challenges throughout the first season, coached, mentored and judged by the musical maestro himself, after which only one of them will be crowned the winner.

The contestants include Gregory Ramanado (Malaysia), Cassandra Anne (Malaysia), Lance Busa (Philippines), Hans Dimayuga (Philippines), Holly Wei-Chen Lou (Taiwan), Dena Tsui Fang Chang (Taiwan), Mild Nawinda Sittatikarnvech (Thailand), and Paige Jutarat Mangkalarangsee (Thailand).

Bolt of Talent follows Michael Bolton as he travels across the region to discover the most hidden of raw Asian talent, where four musically gifted finalists will be eventually hand-picked by Bolton.

The four finalists will be asked to reinvent, rearrange and reproduce a range of Bolton´s Greatest Hits in hopes of striking a chord with not only the audience, but also, the man behind the music.

Bolt of Talent has brought me back to Asia where I’ve performed and toured for over 25 years. Now I find myself deeply moved and inspired as I discover young singers with different cultural backgrounds, different family upbringings, but one primary thing in common — the pure love of singing,” said Bolton in a statement by FOX Networks Group (FNG) Asia.

Featuring Sandra Riley Tang from Singapore, Morisette Amon from the Philippines and Lydia Sarunrat Deane from Thailand as the three co-hosts, the seven-part series will take the audience across Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Taipei.

The winner of the show will not only score a record deal with Michael Bolton, but will also receive ambassadorship from Subaru, the title sponsor of the show, as well as driving the Asia Dream Tour.

Bolt of Talent will premiere exclusively on Star World channel on 16 August 2017 at 9.30pm. — TheHive.Asia