Eddie Redmayne and wife welcome second child

Actor Eddie Redmayne poses for photographs as he arrives at the world premiere of 'Early Man' in central London January 14, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 19 — Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child together.

According to reports, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star announced their second child, a son named Luke Richard Bagshawe Redmayne, was born on March 10.

The couple are also proud parents to daughter Iris Mary Redmayne, who was born in June 2016.

Redmayne and Bagshawe tied the knot in December 2014 at a private ceremony at Babington House in England following a two-year romance.