Ed Sheeran makes ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo (VIDEO)

Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo has divided fans of the popular HBO show. — Reuters picLONDON, July 17 — Ed Sheeran made his much-ballyhooed cameo in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones yesterday.

In the almost minute-long scene, the Shape of You singer plays a singing soldier that Arya Stark comes across as she makes her way to King’s Landing.

She hears a melody that draws her to a group of soldiers dressed in Lannister armour who have camped for the night.

According to fan sites, the ballad A Storm of Swords as sung by Sheeran is actually from the books, and sung by a character named Symon Silver Tongue.

Co-showrunner David Benioff previously explained of the cameo: “We knew that Maisie (Williams who plays Arya Stark’) was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we’ve been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it.”

Sheeran’s appearance follows that of members of Coldplay, Sigur Ros, Snow Patrol and Mastodon.

However, some fans of the show are asking why Sheeran was given so much screentime compared to other celebrities.

One viewer tweeted, “Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones introduction had all the grace and nuance as the time Alice and the gang at Mel’s Diner met Jerry Reed,” while another quipped, “If Arya doesn’t burn Ed Sheeran he’ll come back as a white walker and be playing Westeros Glastonbury for thousands of years.”