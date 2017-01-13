Ed Sheeran announces March release for new album

Ed Sheeran’s new album is out on March 3. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — After Lorde emerged earlier this month to announce 2017 festival dates that hint an album may be on the way, Ed Sheeran has been the latest artist to make his presence known, first with new music, and now with a confirmation about his highly anticipated new album.

Sheeran revealed on Thursday via Twitter than his third studio album, ÷ (pronounced Divide), will drop on March 3, with pre-order to begin at midnight in fans’ local time zones.

Mysterious details about the album have been coming through via the star’s social media accounts since late December, when he broke a one-year digital hiatus by changing his Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a blue square that, as has now become clear, featured the principal color of his new album cover.

Since January 1 Sheeran has delivered several bits of music and news in quick succession: on New Year’s Day he announced that new music was on the way, on January 2 he posted unexplained art that turned out to be the album design, and over the following days, short videos featuring text and moving art kept the tease going.

On January 6, Sheeran made good on his promise, releasing not one but two singles that were very enthusiastically received.

In 24 hours, Castle on the Hill and Shape of You reached a collective 13 million global streams and each separately broke the previous first-day streaming records set on Spotify.

On Wednesday, more big news came in the form of a photo showing the album’s 11-song track listing.

Yesterday, cover art has been confirmed, as has the album’s title and release date.

The new album follows up the English multi-Grammy-winner’s sophomore album, x, which topped album charts in 14 countries.

Over the past year, while Sheeran was off many fans’ radar, he penned the track Cold Water for Major Lazer and Love Yourself for Justin Bieber.

The latter track is up for Song of Year, earning Sheeran his 11th Grammy nomination.

With the news finally out, Ed Sheeran’s new album becomes one of the first highly anticipated but unconfirmed LPs of the year to announce a release date.

Might Lorde, Katy Perry, Drake or LCD Soundsystem be next? — AFP-Relaxnews