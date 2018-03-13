Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Dwayne Johnson shares fun teaser for ‘Rampage’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday March 13, 2018
01:55 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 13 ― Dwayne Johnson has shared a new hilarious teaser for his upcoming action adventure Rampage that is an adaptation of the classic video game.

The film centres on primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson) as he tries to find an antidote for a genetic mutation that causes his beloved silverback gorilla friend George, a wolf and a reptile to grow into monsters.

The film also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris, Jake Lacy, P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid and Matt Gerald.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

Rampage is set for release on April 20.

A screengrab from ‘Rampage’ starring Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye.A screengrab from ‘Rampage’ starring Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye.

