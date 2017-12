‘Downton Abbey’ exhibition for those suffering from withdrawal symptoms (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 9 — Adorned with actual sets and costumes, this New York exhibit is soothing the souls of those still suffering withdrawal symptoms since the acclaimed series went off the air.

Including those who starred in it.

An immersive video experience evokes the show's most memorable moments… with a special section devoted to Dame Maggie Smith's wry dowager.

The Downton Abbey exhibition runs through January.

Still image from 'Downton Abbey' with Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville. — AFP pic