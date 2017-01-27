‘Donnie Darko’ director to consider another story in same world

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — Richard Kelly won instant international recognition for his work as writer and director of Jake Gyllenhaal picture Donnie Darko in 2001.

Now in its 15th year, Kelly has ambitions to return to the Darko universe.

Speaking to UK retailer HMV after a remastered edition of Donnie Darko was re-released, Kelly revealed that he has been fleshing out a cinematic universe of films related to the Darko fiction.

“I think there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe. It’s big and expensive and I think there’s time to get to that,” Kelly responded to a question about revisiting the world of Donnie Darko.

'Donnie Darko' became a cult success upon its 2001 release. — AFP pic

“I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything.

“Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place.

“I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.”

When will that next film happen?

“I plan to be back behind a camera in 2017,” Kelly said. — AFP