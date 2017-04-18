Doctor Who’s sonic screwdriver added to Oxford English Dictionary

Matt Smith as the 11th Doctor uses the sonic screwdriver in a scene from the long-running BBC TV series. — Picture via Facebook.com/DoctorWhoLONDON, April 18 — Doctor Who’s sonic screwdriver has made it into the dictionary.

According to the BBC, the phrase will be published in the Oxford English Dictionary in June.

A new blog entry on the OED website describes it as an “electronic device which uses sound waves to perform various mechanical and technical functions”.

Other words from Doctor Who that have made it into the dictionary are Tardis, Dalek and Cyberman.

The sonic screwdriver first appeared in the long-running BBC TV series in 1968 during “Fury from the Deep” when the second doctor, Patrick Troughton, used it to open a hatch on a gas pipeline.