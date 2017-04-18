Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Doctor Who’s sonic screwdriver added to Oxford English Dictionary

Tuesday April 18, 2017
03:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Matt Smith as the 11th Doctor uses the sonic screwdriver in a scene from the long-running BBC TV series. — Picture via Facebook.com/DoctorWhoMatt Smith as the 11th Doctor uses the sonic screwdriver in a scene from the long-running BBC TV series. — Picture via Facebook.com/DoctorWhoLONDON, April 18 — Doctor Who’s sonic screwdriver has made it into the dictionary.

According to the BBC, the phrase will be published in the Oxford English Dictionary in June.

A new blog entry on the OED website describes it as an “electronic device which uses sound waves to perform various mechanical and technical functions”.

Other words from Doctor Who that have made it into the dictionary are Tardis, Dalek and Cyberman.

The sonic screwdriver first appeared in the long-running BBC TV series in 1968 during “Fury from the Deep” when the second doctor, Patrick Troughton, used it to open a hatch on a gas pipeline.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline