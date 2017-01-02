Doctor Strange to appear in 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 ― Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, whose Marvel Cinematic Universe debut took place in the 2016 film of the same name, will team up with Thor and the Hulk in November 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Having already indicated as much in an end credits sequence shown in Doctor Strange, Stephen Strange is now definite for a main supporting role in the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok.

The news comes courtesy of Disney’s fan-facing arm D23, which said the film would bring together “Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.”

As a result, Cumberbatch will join Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) as well as returning actors Tom Hiddleston (Loki,) Anthony Hopkins (Odin,) and Idris Elba (Heimdall.)

Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Sam Neill are also set to appear.

Before then, 2017 also sees the arrival of fellow Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (in US theaters from May) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (July.) ― AFP-Relaxnews