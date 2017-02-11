‘Doctor Strange’ blooper reel conjures up some laughs (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — If you loved Marvel’s Doctor Strange, you’re certainly not going to want to miss this funny gag reel from the film.

Benedict Cumberbatch played the titular superhero in the film as an arrogant surgeon who while attempting to heal himself after a devastating car accident stumbled into the discovery of magic.

The clip also features Tilda Swinton forgetting some lines, a look at the wirework that went into the film plus Cumberbatch busting out some cool moves.

This clip is sure to put a smile on your face, so be sure to check it out!

Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’. — AFP pic