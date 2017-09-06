Disney: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ and director part ways over movie vision

Director Colin Trevorrow attends the premiere of 'The Book of Henry' in Culver City, California, June 14, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — The Star Wars movie franchise has parted ways with another director, Walt Disney Co announced yesterday, saying that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing the studio’s scheduled 2019 film Star Wars: Episode IX.

Disney and Lucasfilm in a statement blamed differing visions for the project but did not name a replacement.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the statement said.

“Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ.

“We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

It was the second Star Wars project to lose a director this year.

Disney in June said that film makers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had left the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off movie project due to creative differences. — Reuters