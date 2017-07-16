Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Disney Legends: Oprah, Whoopi among celebs named (VIDEO)

Sunday July 16, 2017
LOS ANGELES, July 16 — Several big names in entertainment were hailed as Disney Legends as part of the Disney fan convention D23 on Friday.

The event, which happens every two years, saw Star Wars' Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, actress Whoopi Goldberg, the former Marvel chairman Stan Lee and actress and TV host Oprah Winfrey get honoured.

Oprah Winfrey smiles at the premiere of 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' in New York April 18, 2017. — Reuters picOprah Winfrey smiles at the premiere of 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' in New York April 18, 2017. — Reuters picOn the press line, Hamill spoke about how his Star Wars co-star would have reacted to getting the award and how he hoped her presence in the final of the new trilogy would be treated after Fisher died in December 2016.

Other notable people who became Disney Legends included Disneyland ride creator Wayne Jackson and theater and film director Julie Taymor. — Reuters

