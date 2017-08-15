Director recalls challenges of filming ‘I’m Not a Terrorist’ in conflict zone

Arjin Uppal is grateful that the shoot went well despite a few hiccups. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Arjin Uppal, the young and talented director of I’m Not a Terrorist (also known as Aku Bukan Terrorist), is confident that the collaborative work between local and Bollywood talents in his upcoming movie will be a hit in the cinema.

This is because the film will not only be released in Malaysia, but also India.

“During the script-making process, I planned to screen this movie in other countries besides Malaysia, and that is also the reason why I chose to join forces with Bollywood for the film’s casting.

“It wasn’t a difficult process to hire Bollywood talents, given our good relationship with its representatives, which is how we were able to cast three big Bollywood names for this movie,” he said during the trailer screening of the movie at TGV 1 Utama recently.

When asked about the challenges that he and his production team faced during the filming that took place in Kashmir, India, Arjin mentioned that there were some big hurdles that had to be overcome during that time.

Some of which was the weather, whereby the days were too short for filming, while the below zero temperature forced them to shoot in freezing condition.

They also had to follow all the instructions given by the local authorities as the filming was located at a conflict area, where there were times that they were forced to stay in the hotel following a state of emergency.

Despite the challenges, Arjin said that the moral of the cast and crew were always high as they were all committed to completing the movie.

The film that costs over RM7 million to make will feature a local and Bollywood line-up consisting of Afiq Muiz, Chacha Maembong, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Dev, Farida Jalal, Kapten Khir Mohd Noor and a special appearance by Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan.

I’m Not a Terrorist is set for nationwide release on October 5. — CinemaOnline