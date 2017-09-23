Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Demi Lovato releases new single ‘Sexy Dirty Love’

Saturday September 23, 2017
11:04 AM GMT+8

Demi Lovato’s new album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ will be out September 29. — Reuters picDemi Lovato’s new album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ will be out September 29. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — With her new LP just a week away from release, pop singer Demi Lovato has shared the steamy single Sexy Dirty Love.

Lovato’s album “Tell Me You Love Me” is due out on September 29, and includes three previously released singles —Sorry Not Sorry, the album’s title track and You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore.

Pre-orders of the album will get listeners instant access to the four now-released tracks, including this latest. In “Sexy Dirty Love,” Lovato sings about a sexy love affair she can’t get off her mind.

The singer’s sixth studio album, “Tell Me You Love Me” will be the follow-up to her 2015 LP “Confident.”

Links to stream or download Sexy Dirty Love can be found here.  — AFP-Relaxnews

