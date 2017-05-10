Del Toro, Arquette to join Ben Stiller’s prison break series?

Benicio Del Toro is in talks to play fugitive Richard Matt in 'Escape at Clinton Correctional'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 10 — Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette are in talks to join the cast of Escape at Clinton Correctional, a series produced and directed by Ben Stiller for Showtime, according to US media reports.

Based on the prison break which saw David Sweat and Richard Matt escape from the high-security prison in Dannemora, New York State, in 2015, the eight episodes will focus on the three-week hunt that kept all of America on tenterhooks.

Del Toro would play Richard Matt, jailed for the kidnap, torture and murder of a man.

Arquette would play Tilly Mitchell, the prison employee who provided the pair with saw blades and drill bits.

Casting is also underway for the role of David Sweat, jailed for the murder of a Deputy Sherriff. — AFP-Relaxnews