Debbie Reynolds’ cause of death revealed

Tuesday January 10, 2017
04:48 PM GMT+8

Debbie Reynolds is interviewed at a preview of her Hollywood costume and prop collection in Beverly Hills June 6, 2011. — Reuters picDebbie Reynolds is interviewed at a preview of her Hollywood costume and prop collection in Beverly Hills June 6, 2011. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The official cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds was intracerebral haemorrhage, also known as a stroke, according to the death certificate sighted by TMZ.

Reynolds, 84, who starred in movies like Singing in the Rain, died on December 28 after a blood vessel ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Hypertension is listed as an underlying cause of the stroke.

Fisher died just a day after her daughter, iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, was taken by a massive heart attack.

However, what caused Fisher’s heart attack remains a mystery for now.

