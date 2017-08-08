‘Dark Tower’ leads box office but casts short shadow

Actor Idris Elba is seen on the set of 'Despierta America' to promote the film 'Dark Tower' at Univision Studios on August 2, 2017 in Miami, Florida. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — Sony's sci-fi production The Dark Tower led ticket sales in North American theatres this weekend, but its three-day take of a modest US$19.2 million (RM82.1 million) fell on a notably sluggish August weekend.

Co-produced by independent studio MRC, the movie based on the best-selling novels by horror and fantasy master Stephen King had the lowest chart-topping weekend take of the year, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

The film stars Tom Taylor as a boy who finds himself in another dimension where a gunslinger (Idris Elba) helps him try to save the world from enemies including a Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). The film garners a paltry 18 per cent approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes reviews site.

Second in the box office race was war movie Dunkirk, slipping from the No. 1 spot it occupied at its opening a week earlier. The Warner Bros. film had a three-day take of US$17.1 million, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations.

Starring One Direction singer Harry Styles in the retelling of the heroic 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France, Dunkirk has been hailed by many critics as a masterpiece.

In third spot was Sony's The Emoji Movie, a computer-animated comedy based on — yes — those expressive little symbols on smart phones. With an all-star voice cast including James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aguilera and Sofia Vergara, the movie netted US$12 million — not so bad for a film that scores a dismal 7 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fourth place went to Girls Trip from Universal, at US$11.4 million. The raunchy comedy, about the misadventures of a group of lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for a music festival, stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

In fifth was Aviron Pictures' thriller Kidnap, at US$10 million. Halle Berry plays a mother who will do anything to get her kidnapped son back.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$8.8 million)

Atomic Blonde (US$8.2 million)

Detroit (US$7.1 million)

War for the Planet of the Apes (US$6.2 million)

Despicable Me 3 (US$5.4 million) — AFP