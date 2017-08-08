‘Dark Tower’ leads box office but casts short shadow

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — Sony's sci-fi production The Dark Tower led ticket sales in North American theatres this weekend, but its three-day take of a modest US$19.2 million (RM82.1 million) fell on a notably sluggish August weekend.
Co-produced by independent studio MRC, the movie based on the best-selling novels by horror and fantasy master Stephen King had the lowest chart-topping weekend take of the year, the Hollywood Reporter noted.
The film stars Tom Taylor as a boy who finds himself in another dimension where a gunslinger (Idris Elba) helps him try to save the world from enemies including a Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). The film garners a paltry 18 per cent approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes reviews site.
Second in the box office race was war movie Dunkirk, slipping from the No. 1 spot it occupied at its opening a week earlier. The Warner Bros. film had a three-day take of US$17.1 million, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations.
Starring One Direction singer Harry Styles in the retelling of the heroic 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France, Dunkirk has been hailed by many critics as a masterpiece.
In third spot was Sony's The Emoji Movie, a computer-animated comedy based on — yes — those expressive little symbols on smart phones. With an all-star voice cast including James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aguilera and Sofia Vergara, the movie netted US$12 million — not so bad for a film that scores a dismal 7 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fourth place went to Girls Trip from Universal, at US$11.4 million. The raunchy comedy, about the misadventures of a group of lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for a music festival, stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.
In fifth was Aviron Pictures' thriller Kidnap, at US$10 million. Halle Berry plays a mother who will do anything to get her kidnapped son back.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$8.8 million)
Atomic Blonde (US$8.2 million)
Detroit (US$7.1 million)
War for the Planet of the Apes (US$6.2 million)
Despicable Me 3 (US$5.4 million) — AFP