Daniel Craig ‘still undecided’ about Bond return

Daniel Craig poses during a photocall for the James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in central London, October 22, 2015. — Reuters picBOSTON, Aug 16 — Daniel Craig insists he hasn’t signed on for the new James Bond film, despite claims he was on board for the next two instalments.

The 49-year-old actor who has played 007 in the four most recent instalments of the popular spy franchise told Boston radio station Magic 106.7 “no decision has been made” as to the future of his role “just yet”.

He claimed the delay had nothing to do with him “holding out for more money”, and was instead down to “very personal decisions”.

Craig who famously claimed that he would rather “slash [his] wrists” than star in another Bond movie after 2015 flick Spectre added: “I know they’re desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet.”

Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as Bond and made his debut in Casino Royale in 2006.

He has since played the spy in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

His comments come after it was reported earlier this month that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had convinced him to sign up for “two more films.”