Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the James Bond 007 film ‘Spectre’ in Berlin October 28, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 16 — British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed he will reprise the role of James Bond one last time, ending months of speculation.

Craig made the revelation during an appearance on the US TV program The Late Show yesterday. Asked by host Stephen Colbert whether he would return as James Bond, Craig responded: “Yes”, to cheers from the audience.

Craig has appeared four times as the spy with a taste for martini: in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Eon Productions, the company that runs the movie franchise, said on its website that the 25th Bond movie would be released in US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional early release in Britain and the rest of the world.

Asked by Colbert whether he would appear in any further Bond movies after that one, Craig said no.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait,” he said. — Reuters