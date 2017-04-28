Damien Chazelle to direct Paris club drama ‘The Eddy’

Director Damien Chazelle poses at the premiere of 'La La Land' during AFI FEST in Hollywood, Los Angeles November 15, 2016. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, April 28 — After finding huge success with musical Los Angeles romance La La Land, Damien Chazelle is to direct TV drama The Eddy, set in and around a nightclub in Paris.

With only his second major studio film, Chazelle scooped Best Director wins at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and many more.

La La Land also had the biggest box office return of any film nominated for the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars.

A US$440m take didn’t challenge effects category contenders like Rogue One (US$1 billion (RM4.3 billion,) The Jungle Book (US$996 million) or Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (US$814 million,) but it was the widest-seen movie from the Oscar’s most prestigious categories in which it was up against films such as Moonlight (US$27 million worldwide,) Manchester by the Sea (US$62 million), Arrival (US$198 million), Lion (US$138 million) and Hidden Figures (US$228 million.)

Each of Chazelle’s films have hinged on musical associations, whether it be the romantic jazz trumpeter of Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, intense drumming education of Whiplash, or the developing relationship between a nightclub pianist and actress in La La Land.

So the youngest ever winner of a Best Director Oscar has credentials in musical drama and as a reasonably mainstream success.

Neither is he the first of this year’s high-profile Oscar winners to take a TV job; as The Hollywood Reporter points out, “Best Picture” winner writer and director Barry Jenkins agreed to helm Underground Railroad for Amazon a month after his well-deserved shock win at the Academy.

Also contributing to The Eddy is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright and This Is England ‘90 writer Jack Thorne, as well as Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill) and Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Westworld, The Newsroom) who are both executive producers. — AFP-Relaxnews